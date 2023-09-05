HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man awarded life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor in Vijayawada

A POCSO court ordered that the convict, Gandham Ramesh, be imprisoned till his death; conviction was obtained within eight months of the occurrence of the crime

September 05, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

A 34-year-old man who was convicted for sexually assaulting a physically challenged minor girl was sentenced to life imprisonment till death by a POCSO Court (Speed Trial Court) in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on the convict and ordered the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide financial aid of ₹5 lakh to the survivor as compensation.

According to the NTR district police, the convict, identified as Gandham Ramesh, a driver from Kurnool district, sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl with speech and hearing impairment near the CVR flyover under Kothapeta police station limits on January 17, 2023.

Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s foster parents, the police registered a case under Sections 363 and 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. An investigation was taken up immediately.

Under the State police’s inititative ‘Conviction-based trial monitoring’, police ensured a speedy trial of the case and the accused was convicted and awarded jail term within eight months from the date of occurrence of the crime.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.