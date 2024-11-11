Man awarded 14 days jail for misbehaving with woman in Nandyal

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 14 days imprisonment for misbehaving with a woman in a public place in Nandyal town on Monday.

According to Nandyal II town police, the accused, identified as Shaik Basheerullah alias Basheer of Nandyal town, misbehaved with the woman near the Sri Ram cinema hall. He was produced before the magistrate and was awarded 14 days imprisonment. Police warned of stringent action against those who misbehave with women.

On the instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana to open rowdy-sheets on those involved in POCSO cases, the Nandyal II Town police have sent proposals to the higher officials to open sheets on seven persons.