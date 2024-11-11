 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man awarded 14 days jail for misbehaving with woman in Nandyal

The accused has been identified as Shaik Basheerullah alias Basheer

Published - November 11, 2024 06:33 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 14 days imprisonment for misbehaving with a woman in a public place in Nandyal town on Monday.

According to Nandyal II town police, the accused, identified as Shaik Basheerullah alias Basheer of Nandyal town, misbehaved with the woman near the Sri Ram cinema hall. He was produced before the magistrate and was awarded 14 days imprisonment. Police warned of stringent action against those who misbehave with women.

On the instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana to open rowdy-sheets on those involved in POCSO cases, the Nandyal II Town police have sent proposals to the higher officials to open sheets on seven persons.

Published - November 11, 2024 06:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.