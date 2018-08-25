Man attempts to chop off live-in partner’s hands

A man allegedly attacked a 36-year-old woman with a knife, attempting to chop her two hands off on Thursday, under Bapulapadu police limits in Krishna district. The incident came to light after the victim’s husband lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday.

Krishna District Superintendent of Police Sarvasresth Triapthy said the accused attempted to cut the two hands of the woman, with whom he was allegedly in a relationship, reportedly following an argument between them. The accused has been identified as Kumar Victor. Victor is married and is living with his wife in Hanuman Junction.

“Deep injuries have been found on the two hands of the victim, Palle Padma, a homemaker. The dispute over the extramarital affair is said to be the reason. The accused is absconding,” Mr. Tripathy added.

Ms. Padma has been living alone, following differences with her husband, for four years in Rajahumundry. Her two daughters are living with her husband in Eluru. In July, she shifted to Hanuman Junction, where she started a beauty parlour. She and the accused have been reportedly living together for the past few months.

Mr. Triapthy has said the victim’s health condition was stable.