Man attempts suicide in grievance cell in Masula

A 45-year-old man on Monday attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on the Collectorate premises here.

The victim, Mareedu Venkateswara Rao, belongs to Nidumolu village. He has taken the extreme step before submitting his written complaint to the officials at the weekly grievance cell.

According to a statement by Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on the incident, read out by Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer N. Sk. Khazavali: “The victim accompanied by his wife Ms. Radha visited the grievance cell seeking action alleging that a villager (Pamula Kondayya) had encroached his piece of land and recently physically assaulted his wife.”

“This was the first visit by the victim to the district-level grievance cell,” said Mr. Khazavali.

The victim had reportedly consumed pesticide outside the grievance cell and went inside. After sometime, he collapsed in front of a group of officials who were receiving grievances from the public.

The officials, including Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha and Mr. Khazavali, alerted the police and admitted him to the general hospital.

“The health condition of the victim is stable and doctors advised him to stay in the hospital for two days for further treatment,” said Mr. Khazavali.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said that no complaint has been registered as it was a civil case. Those suffering from suicidal tendencies could contact 100 for assistance.