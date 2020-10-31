Man attacks wife with acid in A.P.

A man allegedly attacked his wife with acid at Sivajipalem area under M.V.P. Police station limits, here on Saturday morning.
According to M.V.P. Police Station Inspector, P. Ramanayya, as per the preliminary information, the accused, a painter by profession allegedly attacked his wife Devi, with acid at around 7.30 a.m.
He allegedly committed the crime upon suspicions on her fidelity.
The woman was shifted to King George Hospital. She is stable, with minor injuries.
The accused allegedly fought regularly with the victim, suspecting her to be having an affair.
M.V.P. Police have registered a case and investigation is on. The accused is yet to be taken into custody.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath