Andhra Pradesh

Man attacks wife with acid in A.P.

A man allegedly attacked his wife with acid at Sivajipalem area under M.V.P. Police station limits, here on Saturday morning.

According to M.V.P. Police Station Inspector, P. Ramanayya, as per the preliminary information, the accused, a painter by profession allegedly attacked his wife Devi, with acid at around 7.30 a.m.

He allegedly committed the crime upon suspicions on her fidelity.

The woman was shifted to King George Hospital. She is stable, with minor injuries.

The accused allegedly fought regularly with the victim, suspecting her to be having an affair.

M.V.P. Police have registered a case and investigation is on. The accused is yet to be taken into custody.

