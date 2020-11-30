Man attacks Transport Minister with a trowel

Minister escapes unhurt; accused taken into custody

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) had a narrow escape when a person attacked him with a trowel at his residence here on Sunday morning.

The Minister’s followers and security guards immediately subdued the accused and handed him over to the police.

The incident occurred when the Minister was participating in the 13th day ceremony of his mother Nageswaramma who passed away recently after a prolonged illness.

“I was interacting with relatives and locals over lunch. A person tried to touch my feet. Suddenly, he whipped out a sharp iron tool and pounced on me. My security personnel came to my rescue, and I am safe,” the Minister said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu told The Hindu that the accused was identified as B. Nageswara Rao.

Chilakalapudi police took him into custody and are trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

“Nageswara Rao is a mason. Police shifted him to the government hospital for a medical examination. The case is under investigation,” the SP said.

The accused was a TDP supporter and his sister is a member of the party, police said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas condemned the attack. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita directed the police to investigate the case thoroughly.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ravindranath Babu reviewed the Minister’s security after the incident.