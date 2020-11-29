Man attacks Transport Minister with a trowel

Perni Venkataramaiah. File Photo.

MACHILIPATNAM

29 November 2020 14:58 IST

Minister escapes unhurt, accused taken into custody

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah had a narrow escape when a person attacked him with a trowel at his residence here Sunday morning.

The Minister’s followers and security guards took the accused into custody and handed him over to the police.

Advertising

Advertising

The incident occurred when the Minister was participating in the 13th day ceremony of his mother Nageswaramma who died recently due to a prolonged illness.

“I was interacting with relatives and locals over lunch. A person tried to touch my feet. Suddenly, he whipped out a sharp iron tool and pounced on me. The security personnel came to my rescue. I am safe,” the Minister said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu told The Hindu that the accused was identified as B. Nageswara Rao.

Chilakalapudi police took him into custody and are trying to find out the reason for the attack.

“Nageswara Rao is a mason. Police shifted him to the government hospital for a medical examination. The case is under investigation”, the SP said.