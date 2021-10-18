Man attacks wife and her family, kills father-in-law

MYLAVARAM

18 October 2021 12:57 IST

The condition of other victims is stated to be stable

In a shocking incident, a shepherd attacked his wife and her family members at Yedurubedem thanda in Krishna district in the early hours on October 18.

The accused, V. Rambabu, of Balliparru village in Gannavaram mandal, attacked his wife V. Dhanalakshmi, father-in-law K. Kondala Rao, mother-in-law Ramana and sister-in-law Bhavani, with a sickle causing severe injuries, over a property dispute.

Villagers rushed the victims to Government General Hospital (GGH), in Vijayawada, where Kondala Rao succumbed to injuries.

On receiving information, the Mylavaram police rushed to the spot. The accused caused multiple injuries on head, hands and other parts to all the four persons, said Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu.

“The accused is at large. Special teams have been constituted to arrest Rambabu. The condition of other victims is stated to be stable. A case has been registered,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.