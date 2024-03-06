ADVERTISEMENT

Man assaults wife, mother in drunken state

March 06, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

The Madanapalle rural police on Wednesday booked a criminal case against a farmer, Madan Mohan (40), on charges of attacking and injuring his wife and mother over a family dispute at Vempalle village in Madanapalle mandal of Annamayya district.

According to the police, Mr. Mohan was addicted to liquor, and quarrelled with his spouse, demanding she bring money from her parents. He picked up a quarrel with his spouse Anusha (30) in an inebriated condition on Wednesday morning. The physical assault resulted in fractures in Anusha’s legs and arms. The accused’s mother, Reddamma (60), who intervened to rescue her daughter-in-law, also came under the attack. Her son attacked her with a stick, which led to a grave head injury.

The neighbours rushed both the victims to the area hospital in Madanapalle; Anusha was later referred to the SVRR Hospital in Tirupati. The police formed a search party to track down the accused.

