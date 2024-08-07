Man arrested on charge of sexually abusing four-year-old

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly abusing a four-year-old girl sexually in Eluru district. According to the Nuzvid police, the accused, M. Jaya Rao, was a lorry cleaner from Palnadu district. He had been involved in a similar crime earlier, the police said. Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore said Jaya Rao took the girl away while she was sleeping beside her grandmother in front of their house on the midnight of August 4 and sexually abused her. He was arrested from the Hanuman Junction, the officer added.

