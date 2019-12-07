Man arrested on charge of blackmailing wife

Paderu police on Saturday booked a case under relevant sections and arrested one Atchut Rao, for allegedly blackmailing his wife with her private pictures.

According to the police, he had married a woman who works as a school teacher in a school in Paderu, about six months ago, and started to blackmail her with the pictures clicked in private.

The teacher, had lost her husband about a year ago and later married Atchut Rao.

The accused reportedly posted a few of her pictures in her school social media group. The school teachers and tribal associations, took up the issue and lodged a complaint on Friday. Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested. Investigation is on.