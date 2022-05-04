Man arrested in Vizianagaram on rape charge

Woman complained that she was beaten up and assaulted at home

Majji Krishnavardhan alias Cherry was arrested by the police after a woman complained she was ‘raped’ by him. The accused is said to be the son of a head constable.

Her family members alleged that the police were trying to hush up the issue as the accused belonged to a police family.

The woman told the media that the accused had raped her twice earlier. She and her cousin had returned home in Vuda Colony here on a bike around 11.30 p.m. on Monday from Visakhapatnam. At that time, the accused Cherry and his friends had forced their way into the house and beat up her. They also injured her with a key chain. Later, the accused had raped her in spite of resistance from her cousin and children, she alleged.

According to Superintendent of Police M. Deepika Patil, the police could not find any evidence for rape as per the details collected from scene of offence. “The children were saying that she was only beaten up but she claimed that she was raped,” Ms. Patil said.

“Although there is no evidence for rape, we collected and sent a few samples to the forensic lab. We will proceed further after receiving the forensic report,” she added.

Circle inspector of II Town J. Murali was investigating the case, she said.