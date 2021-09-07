Man arrested in six cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 September 2021 19:01 IST

Police say gold and silver ornaments recovered from him

The Anakapalle Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested a 26-year-old youth for allegedly being involved in six cases, including house break-ins at various places in the Visakhapatnam district.

The arrested was identified as D. Durga Rao, a resident of Jagannadhapuram area of Kakinada.

According to the police, the accused had committed two house break-ins in Atchutapuram, two in Parawada and two thefts in Kakinada (East Godavari). The police said that Durga Rao had stolen gold and silver ornaments, mobile phones, a motorcycle, LED TV and a few other valuables, all worth ₹5.35 lakh.

The police have recovered gold and silver ornaments weighing 105 grams from him.

Cases were booked and further investigation is on.