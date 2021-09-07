Andhra Pradesh

Man arrested in six cases

The Anakapalle Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested a 26-year-old youth for allegedly being involved in six cases, including house break-ins at various places in the Visakhapatnam district.

The arrested was identified as D. Durga Rao, a resident of Jagannadhapuram area of Kakinada.

According to the police, the accused had committed two house break-ins in Atchutapuram, two in Parawada and two thefts in Kakinada (East Godavari). The police said that Durga Rao had stolen gold and silver ornaments, mobile phones, a motorcycle, LED TV and a few other valuables, all worth ₹5.35 lakh.

The police have recovered gold and silver ornaments weighing 105 grams from him.

Cases were booked and further investigation is on.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 7:02:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/man-arrested-in-six-cases/article36340742.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY