Man arrested in property offence cases

The Gajuwaka police on Monday arrested 26-year-old Nadimpalli Vinodh Raju for his alleged involvement in around seven property offences under Gajuwaka police station limits in the city. The police nabbed the accused at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district. The police have recovered 60 gms gold jewellery, 5 kg silver ornaments, one camera, CPUs and computer monitors and one bike all worth around ₹2.9 lakh from him. The police said that Vinodh Raju is an MBA graduate and in search of jobs. Due to financial crisis, he took to crime by watching videos on YouTube.

