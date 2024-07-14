GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for ‘attempt to rape’ infant in Vizianagaram

Published - July 14, 2024 06:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vizianagaram police have arrested Boina Yerakanna Dora (45), who allegedly tried to rape a six-month-old baby at Ramabhadrapuram of Vizianagaram district. According to police, the accused entered the room of the infant in the absence of the parents. The parents grew suspicious as the infant was crying relentlessly. The infant was admitted to Ghosha Hospital in Vizianagaram.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Srinivasa Rao on July 14 (Sunday) said that the accused was booked under various cases, adding that the condition of the infant was stable.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani and Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao asked the police to initiate stern action against the culprit as per the law.

