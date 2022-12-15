Man arrested for duping women on matrimonial sites

December 15, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

The city police have arrested a 47-year-old man who allegedly targeted women on matrimonial sites and duped them after marriage.

The accused, Gattamaneni Manohar of Chittoor district, was arrested by the Krishnalanka police following a complaint by a woman in the city.

Vijayawada South ACP B. Ravi Kiran presented the accused before the media at Krishnalanka police station. He said that the complainant who is a single mother planned to remarry as per the suggestion of her 20-year-old son and met the accused through a website.

The duo got married in March this year and within the next few months, the accused allegedly took ₹7.5 lakh from the woman and her brother for business purposes besides using her credit cards. Police said that the accused left home citing his mother’s death and never returned. Later, the woman realised she had been duped after finding out that Manohar’s mother was alive.

The police found that Manohar allegedly duped another woman from Rajamahendravaram in the past. He also duped several people in the name of providing jobs in Visakhapatnam and other cities.

