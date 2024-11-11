Man arrested and 20 stolen motorcycles worth ₹15 lakh recovered in Nandyal

Nandyal CCS police have arrested an automobile offender and recovered 20 stolen motorcycles worth ₹15 lakh from him.

According to Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana, the offender Kale Venkata Ramana of Basavapuram village in Mahanandi mandal was nabbed in Nandyal town on Monday and the stolen motorcycles recovered from him. The SP said the accused stole the vehicles in Nandyal and Prakasam districts with the help of duplicate keys. Later, he used to change the registration number plates or tamper the number plates and sell them. In some case, the accused had got the colour of the vehicle changed, Mr. Adhiraj Singh Rana said.

