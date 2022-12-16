  1. EPaper
Man and his two sons held for ‘killing’ daughters-in-law near Kurnool

December 16, 2022 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla

A man and his two sons were arrested in connection with the murder of his two daughters-in-law, at Nannur in Orvakal mandal in Kurnool district on December 15 (Thursday).

The accused have been identified as Kuruva Goganna and his sons Pedda Govindu and Chinna Govindu and teh deceased were Kuruva Rameshwari (26) and Kuruva Renuka (23).

Orvakal Police Sub-Inspector Mallikarjuna said that a double murder case had been registered. The man and his two sons allegedly took Rameshwari and Renuka to a field nearby and stabbed them to death. Rameshwari and Renuka were childless four years after their marriage.

Police said that Govindu and Govindu wanted to get rid of their wives so that they could marry again and have children.

