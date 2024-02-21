ADVERTISEMENT

Man allegedly rapes minor in Ramakuppam

February 21, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A man identified as Selvaraj of Ramakuppam mandal, allegedly raped a minor girl (13) on Tuesday, which came to light on Wednesday, following a complaint by the victim’s parents.

The Ramakuppam police said that the accused, who got married a few days ago, committed the crime while taking advantage of the girl being alone at her residence. The police booked a POCSO case against Selvaraj and formed a special party to track him down.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLC and Kuppam party in-charge KRJ Bharath visited the area hospital and met the victim and her parents, assuring government support.

