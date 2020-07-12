Man allegedly ends life at Anakapalle

A 35-year-old man reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence at Kotturu under Anakapalle Town police station limits on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as D. Venkata Aravind, who was working as an Assistant Manager in a private firm in Odisha.
According to the police, Aravind took the extreme step after the other members of his family went out. As per the complaint by his parents, Aravind had been suffering from depression for the past some time.
During preliminary investigation, the police found that Aravind had lost nearly ₹2.3 lakh in an online game. He had contacted the organisers of the online game for refund of the amount. But the amount was not refunded.
Police suspect that loss of money in an online game could be the reason for the man taking the extreme step.
Those having suicidal tendencies can contact police helpline No. 100.
