Man accused of setting ablaze a woman succumbs to burns at hospital in Visakhapatnam

Twenty-one-year old P. Harshavardhan who had allegedly set ablaze his classmate and also immolated himself at a lodge in Suryabagh on November 13 had succumbed to the burn injuries, at King George Hospital (KGH) on Tuesday morning.

According to Inspector of II Town Police Station K. Venkat Rao, the doctors from KGH declared Harshavardhan dead at around 5 a.m. The youth had suffered severe burn injuries and his vital organs were also affected, as per the doctors, he said. The 20-year old woman victim in the case is still undergoing treatment, he said.

It may be remembered that Harshavardhan and the woman were pursuing B.Tech at a renowned college in Punjab. Since COVID-19 pandemic, they were attending online classes from home. As per the statement given by the woman, she treated Harshavardhan as one of her friends, but however, he has been proposing her, but she had rejected.

Harshavardhan, who hails from Warangal in Telangana, had come to Visakapatnam on November 12. On November 13, both met at a lodge and after which Harshavardhan had allegedly poured petrol on the girl and set her ablaze, for reportedly rejecting him. Then he set himself afire to end his life.

Meanwhile, the man in his statement had claimed that the duo were in a relationship earlier, but she had started to refuse him of late due to various reasons. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the police have registered cases. Investigation is on.