Man accused of pushing paramour and her two children into river arrested in Konaseema district

Mr. Suresh allegedly resorted to the crime when his paramour argued with him over his marriage to another woman recently 

August 12, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

RAVULAPALEM

Ulava Suresh, 28, was arrested on August 11 (Friday) for allegedly killing his live-in partner and her one-year-old daughter by throwing them into River Gowthami from a bridge in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district in the early hours of August 6.

Dr. B.A. Ambedkar Konaseema SP S. Sridhar said that Mr. Suresh had been arrested while going to the Mandapeta area. The police registered a case, and the investigation is on.

The accused, a native of Darsi, Prakasam district, allegedly plotted the murder of his paramour Puppala Suhasini who argued with him over his marriage to another woman recently.

According to police, Mr. Suresh had pushed Ms. Suhasini and one-year-old Jessy into the river from Ravulapalem bridge and their bodies were retrieved at Kotipalli and Koolla points. 

The police came to know about the incident when Ms. Suhasini’s 10-year-old daughter Lakshmi Sai Keerthana managed to cling to a pipe under the bridge after she was pushed from the bridge by the accused and calling the police from her old cell phone by dialling 100. She hung on to the pipe for over half an hour until the police rescued her.

