Man accused of performing black magic burnt alive

A 53-year-old man was allegedly beaten and burnt alive by five persons, who reportedly suspected him of practising witchcraft, at Puttabandha village under Dumbriguda police station limits, in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as K. Jayaram, a farmer and resident of Puttabandha.

According to the Dumbriguda police officer, a 10-year-old girl was suffering from several health issues in Puttabandha village. Family members of the girl started accusing Jayaram of performing black magic on her, police said.

“In the panchayat, when the village heads questioned the girl, she reportedly said that she saw Jayaram in her dreams. Believing her words, they started to strongly believe that Jayaram was performing black magic in the village. They did not believe in Jayaram who pleaded innocence,” the officer said.

Jayaram was beaten by five persons, including the girl's father, uncle and three others. Later he was burnt alive after being doused in kerosene on Tuesday.