Malls, restaurants in Vijayawada allowed to open from June 8

06 June 2020 22:43 IST

All shopping complexes, malls, restaurants and other establishments and religious places located outside containment zones will be allowed to open in the district from June 8, said District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz.

Mr. Imtiaz said the managements should follow the standard operating procedure issued by the State and Central governments. He held a meeting with the representatives of all the establishments on Saturday.

As per the guidelines, all the establishments should allow only people equivalent to half of their capacities and persons aged below 10 and above 65 should not be allowed. Games and sports arenas in the shopping malls will remain closed.

He said details of containment zones would be revealed on Sunday.

VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that masks, sanitisers should be used by all the staff at the establishments and managements of restaurants and hotels should take utmost care.