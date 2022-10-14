Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam to remain closed on October 25 for solar eclipse

Sparsha Darshan will be allowed from 8 p.m., says the temple Executive Officer

The Hindu Bureau SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)
October 14, 2022 19:23 IST

The Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Srisailam will be opened for Suprabhata Seva at 3.30 a.m. on October 25. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam will remain closed on October 25 in view of the solar eclipse, temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna said on Friday.

The temple would be opened at 3.30 a.m. for Suprabhata Seva and Mahamangala Harathi and it would be remain closed from 6 a.m. till 6.30 p.m.

Alayashuddhi and Samprokshana rituals would be performed after the temple is reopened. Sparsha Darshan will be allowed from 8 p.m., said the temple Executive Officer.

