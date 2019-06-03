Mallavaram cries for tourist infrastructure boost

Unmindful of the searing summer heat, Mallavaram, about 20 km here, is witnessing a good number of visitors who are arriving to have some fun at the Obul Reddy Gundlakamma reservoir after offering worship at centuries-old Venkateswara swamy temple.

Scores of people, including members of GenX, visit the reservoir to enjoy boating as the picturesque water body holds the precious liquid even during peak summer when many other water bodies in the drought-hit Prakasam district go dry. The number of visitors goes up to a few hundred during weekends

“The picnic spot has the potential to draw more visitors if the State government improves facilities and provides bus services at regular intervals from Ongole,” feels a group of tourists after enjoying boating.

Two boats now being operated by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation are not enough to meet the rush as some of the tourists who can’t wait in long queues are returning without going for boating, say some picnickers.

Another group of tourists, who have come all the way from Kavali in Nellore district, want the State government to start a resort, restaurant, light and sound show and musical fountains for the benefit of tourists, including those from neighbouring Guntur and Nellore districts, who frequent the serene spot.

Facilities on anvil

Meanwhile, sources in the Tourism department say that proposals to set up a resort and promotion of new water sports like water skiing by roping in private players are under consideration of the government. The APTDC also plans to add a few more boats, they add.

Currently, one speed boat and a deluxe boat are being operated, according to boating services in charge P.Ramulu. While three persons can be accommodated in a speed boat for each ride that costs ₹100 each, 10 persons can go by the deluxe boat in each trip priced ₹50 per adult and ₹30 per child, he adds.