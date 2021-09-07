Andhra Pradesh

Malla Vijay Prasad arrested by Odisha police

Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) and senior leader of the YSR Congress Party Malla Vijay Prasad has been arrested by Odisha CID (crime wing), for his alleged involvement in chit fund cheating cases, here on Monday.

The Odisha police had sought the assistance of local police for his custody and it is learnt that he was arrested and is being produced before the magistrate concerned. A case was booked against him by the Odisha police in 2019.


