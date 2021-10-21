Malla Reddy appointed JMD (Vigilance) of AP-Transco

The government has appointed Busireddy Malla Reddy, retired IPS officer, as Joint Managing Director (Vigilance) of AP-Transco. Prior to this posting, he was working as an officer on special duty in the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to an official release, Mr. Malla Reddy superannuated as Inspector-General of Police in June 2020 and served as the Managing Director of Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Limited.

He was awarded Indian Police medal in January 2012 for meritorious services, UN Peace Medal in May 2003 and AP Police Seva Pathakam in 1998.