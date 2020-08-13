Male nurse held, 298 test kits seized

KAKINADA

13 August 2020 00:05 IST

‘He procured them by submitting fake documents’

The police on Wednesday arrested a male nurse working at the Government General Hospital, Kakinada in connection with procurement of 300 rapid antigen test kits by allegedly submitting forged documents.

“The prime accused in the case, identified as Sheik Basha, was arrested and produced before a local court on Wednesday. As many as 298 kits worth around ₹4.5 lakh were seized from his possession,” said Kakinada DSP V. Bhima Rao. The police have registered cases against the accused on the charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating. “The investigation is on. The police is inquiring about the roles of suspected employees of the GGH,” said Mr. Bhima Rao.

Advertising

Advertising

Show-cause notice

Meanwhile, DMHO B. Subramanyeswari said a show-cause notices were served on four employees on duty during the issuing of the kits to the accused based on the alleged forged document. Eight more staff entrusted with the issuing of the kits have been sent to their previous place of posting on Wednesday, he added.