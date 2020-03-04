Andhra Pradesh

Malaysia returned father-daughter duo admitted to hospital in Vizag on coronaviris suspicion

Arriving passengers being screened at Visakhapatnam International Airport; 4,000 checked till now since the outbreak

Officials from the Medical and Health Department hospitalised a person and his daughter, who came from Malaysia, for observation, after the duo were found having coronavirus symptoms.

Mild fever, but

The father and daughter arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday night. Upon checking, the duo were found to be having mild fever. They were kept under observation at a hospital, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) S. Tirupathi Rao said. He added that it could be a case of just mild fever.

As a precautionary measure, people coming from various places are being screened at the Visakhapatnam International Airport, At least 4,000 people have been screened in the last couple of weeks at the airport after the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 12:05:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/malaysia-retuned-father-daughter-duo-hospitalised-in-vizag/article30979558.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY