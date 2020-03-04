Malaysia returned father-daughter duo admitted to hospital in Vizag on coronaviris suspicion

Officials from the Medical and Health Department hospitalised a person and his daughter, who came from Malaysia, for observation, after the duo were found having coronavirus symptoms.

Mild fever, but

The father and daughter arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday night. Upon checking, the duo were found to be having mild fever. They were kept under observation at a hospital, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) S. Tirupathi Rao said. He added that it could be a case of just mild fever.

As a precautionary measure, people coming from various places are being screened at the Visakhapatnam International Airport, At least 4,000 people have been screened in the last couple of weeks at the airport after the outbreak of coronavirus in China.