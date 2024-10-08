ADVERTISEMENT

Malayappaswamy enthrals in Mohini avatharam on Tirumala

Published - October 08, 2024 04:30 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau,G.P. SHUKLA

Lord Malayappa dressed as Mohini enthrals the devout on a ivory palanquin on the fifth day of the Brahmotsavams on Tirumala on Tuesday (October 8, 2024). | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Lord Malayappa dressed as Mohini on the fifth day of the Brahmotsavams on Tirumala on Tuesday (October 8, 2024). | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

On the fifth day of the Tirumala Brahmotsavams on Tuesday, Lord Malayappa enthralled the devout in Mohini avatharam.

Seated atop the exquisitely decorated ivory palanquin and dressed in special attires, providing a feast to the eyes of congregated devotees.

Befitting the grand occasion, Lord Sri Krishna was also carried on a golden palanquin alongside while going around the Mada Streets of the hill shrine.

Thousands of devotees had assembled in the open top galleries around the shrine to catch a glimpse of the procession which was preceded by caparisoned elephants, horses, bulls and cultural and bhajan troops from various States.

Devotees gripped in the spiritual ecstasy also offered camphor aartis standing from at their respective positions.

