Malayappa rides Chinna Sesha Vahanam on second day of Navaratri Brahmotsavams

October 16, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The festivities drew to a close with the procession of ‘Hamsa Vahanam

G P SHUKLA
The ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’ being taken out in a procession on the made streets of Tirumala on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fervor marked the procession of ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’ on Monday, the second day of the ongoing annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa, mounted atop the golden ‘vahanam’ as Lord Badri Narayana, was taken out in a grand procession around the mada streets encircling the hill temple. The festivities drew to a close with the procession of ‘Hamsa Vahanam’.

The town experienced a moderate crowd and over 60,659 pilgrims had the darshan of presiding deity the previous day.

TTD General Manager (Information Technology) L.M. Sandeep Reddy told the media on Monday that a vehicle pass management system application has been designed for the regulation of vehicle movement and identification of parking lots both at Tirumala and Tirupati and it would be used during the festival period.

Besides developing exclusive applications for the booking of darshan tickets, accommodation and laddus, the TTD’s IT Department was also working on the introduction of an application for the online booking of ‘arjitha sevas’ in over 60 TTD temples.

