HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malayappa rides Chinna Sesha Vahanam on second day of Navaratri Brahmotsavams

The festivities drew to a close with the procession of ‘Hamsa Vahanam

October 16, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
The ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’ being taken out in a procession on the made streets of Tirumala on Monday.

The ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’ being taken out in a procession on the made streets of Tirumala on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fervor marked the procession of ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’ on Monday, the second day of the ongoing annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa, mounted atop the golden ‘vahanam’ as Lord Badri Narayana, was taken out in a grand procession around the mada streets encircling the hill temple. The festivities drew to a close with the procession of ‘Hamsa Vahanam’.

The town experienced a moderate crowd and over 60,659 pilgrims had the darshan of presiding deity the previous day.

TTD General Manager (Information Technology) L.M. Sandeep Reddy told the media on Monday that a vehicle pass management system application has been designed for the regulation of vehicle movement and identification of parking lots both at Tirumala and Tirupati and it would be used during the festival period.

Besides developing exclusive applications for the booking of darshan tickets, accommodation and laddus, the TTD’s IT Department was also working on the introduction of an application for the online booking of ‘arjitha sevas’ in over 60 TTD temples.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / festivals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.