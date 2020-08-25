Malaria outbreak comes as double whammy for tribals

Over 1,000 cases reported this year in Agency areas

A rapid increase in malaria cases has come as the latest source of worry for tribals in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district who are already at their wits’ end battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials of the Health Department said that 1,060 persons have been diagnosed with malaria in the 11 mandals of the Agency this year. Most of the cases were reported in May, June and July. During the same period last year, there were only around 700 cases. It is learnt that a number of people have also been suffering from viral fever in several mandals.

Former Minister and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, who was in Narsipatnam, alleged negligence of the Health Department and the district administration towards seasonal diseases. Claiming that malaria, typhoid, dengue and other diseases are on the rise in Agency hamlets, he urged the District Collector to address the issue at the earliest.

Leela Prasad, Additional District Health and Medical Officer in Paderu, said that this year, only malaria cases have seen a rise, while all other seasonal diseases are under control. He said that though there was a rise in malaria cases in the last few months, cases began to decline in August. No deaths have been reported, he said.

Dr. Leela Prasad said that most of the cases were reported from two Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the bordering areas of East Godavari and Visakhapatnam. Apart from malaria, the total number of dengue cases reported this year stood at seven.

“Usually, fever cases are reported from the Agency during the rainy season. We have been monitoring the cases in the affected areas and are conducting tests to detect seasonal diseases. Apart from conducting anti-larval operations, a fever survey was also taken up,” he said.

Meanwhile, cases of malaria, dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases have seen a drastic decline in the last four months in urban limits.

Chief Medical and Officer of Health K.S.L.G. Sastry said that the number of malaria cases reported in the month of June and July stood at 10 and two respectively. Similarly, in June, two dengue cases and one chikungunya case were reported. No other cases were reported thereafter, he said.

“Incidents of malaria, dengue and chikungunya this year are comparatively low. Preventive measures like spraying and fogging were conducted in the last three months in all urban areas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are cautious regarding hygiene and are taking preventive measures,” Mr. Sastry said.

He also advised citizens to be cautious now as this is the time of the year when the number of vector-borne cases generally see an uptick.