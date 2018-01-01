Malakondaiah takescharge as DGP

M. Malakondaiah took charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) here on Sunday taking the baton from incumbent N. Sambasiva Rao.

His appointment as the top cop came close on the heels of the State government issuing an ordinance empowering itself to pick the DGP, albeit in conformity with the All India Services Act, 1953.

The new DGP took over as the Head of Police Force from Mr. Sambasiva Rao at 12.15 p.m. at the A.P. Police Headquarters situated in the A.P. Special Police’s 6th battalion premises at Mangalagiri in Guntur district. He said he would strive to enhance the reputation of the A.P. Police and sought the cooperation of all in that endeavour.

Earlier in the morning, Mr. Sambasiva Rao was given a farewell, where he said the A.P. Police were doing their best in the maintenance of law and order and in discharging their other functions and that he tried to change the way the department functioned. He said he was satisfied with his stint that came at a crucial juncture.