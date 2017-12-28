Malakondaiah likely to be DGP

The State government is considering the name of senior IPS officer M. Malakondaiah as the Director-General of Police (DGP), Head of Police Force (HoPF). Mr. Malakondaiah will retire from service in July next year.

A 1985 batch officer, Mr. Malakondaiah is now the Managing Director of the RTC. Orders are likely to be issued in a day or two. Incumbent DGP Nanduri Sambasiva Rao will attain superannuation on December 31.

The Selection of the DGP has become controversial in the last two months after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs rejected the panel of the officers sent by the State government stating that the proposals were against the spirit of the Supreme Court judgment.

The issue deepened with the Home Ministry sending the panel back to the State two more times. The Cabinet then took a decision to issue an Ordinance making amendments to the AP Police Act made in 2014.

Accordingly, the State government issued The Andhra Pradesh Police (Reforms) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 which the Governor promulgated on December 25. Some senior IPS officers however say the State government is going against the Supreme Court’s judgment in 2006 in the Prakash Singh case. The Apex Court said the DGP HoPF should have two years tenure to discharge his duties in a responsible and professional manner.

“The Home Ministry rejected the panel as the proposal is against the spirit of the verdict. Appointing an officer who has six months service is nothing but violating the judgment,” an IPS officer said.