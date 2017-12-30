Malakondaiah is DGP

The State Government on Saturday night issued orders appointing M. Malakondaiah as the Director-General of Police (DGP-Head of Police Force).
A 1985 batch IPS officer, he will succeed Nanduri Sambasiva Rao.
Mr. Malakondaiah, who started his stint as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mulugu in Warangal district, worked as APSP Commandant, Superintendent of Police of Medak, Adilabad and Guntur districts and also as SP Vigilance.
He served as Joint Director and Additional Director of ACB, DIG Guntur and Eluru Ranges and Police Training. Mr. Malakondaiah was also IG of Police Transport Organisation, Director of ACB, Chairman of State level Police Recruitment Board, Director AP Police Academy, Director General of ACB.
