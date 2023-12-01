Making women millionaires is Prime Minister Modi’s dream, says Nirmala Sitharaman

December 01, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 05:26 am IST - GORANTLA (Sri Sathya Sai District)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s main objective is to make women millionaires.

Ms. Sitharaman was participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at the Government Girls High School here on Thursday.

The Union Minister, along with officials, party leaders, and beneficiaries of various Central government welfare schemes, took part in Mr. Modi’s virtual interaction with the beneficiaries on the school premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Union Minister visited the stalls of various central schemes.

A.P. Finance Minister B. Rajendranath Reddy, Finance Secretary S.S. Rawat, State Housing Secretary Ajay Jain, District Collector P. Arun Babu, Penugonda MLA Shankar Narayana, MLC Mangamma, and ZP Chairman Boya Girijamma were present.

Ms. Sitharaman said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15. “The nationwide outreach initiative aims at informing and empowering citizens about major schemes of the Central government. I expect 100% saturation milestones in the major schemes reaching the unreached and vulnerable sections,” she said.

Mr. Arun Babu said the Central schemes were a boon for the poor and downtrodden sections, self-help groups, and farmers.

“Over 1.57 lakh houses have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the Sri Sathya Sai district. About 27,000 people benefited from the Ayushman Bharat Card,” the Collector said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.