HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Making women millionaires is Prime Minister Modi’s dream, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Union Finance Minister participates in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at the Government Girls High School

December 01, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - GORANTLA (Sri Sathya Sai District)

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, at Gorantla in Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, at Gorantla in Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s main objective is to make women millionaires.

Ms. Sitharaman was participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at the Government Girls High School here on Thursday.

The Union Minister, along with officials, party leaders, and beneficiaries of various Central government welfare schemes, took part in Mr. Modi’s virtual interaction with the beneficiaries on the school premises.

Earlier, the Union Minister visited the stalls of various central schemes.

A.P. Finance Minister B. Rajendranath Reddy, Finance Secretary S.S. Rawat, State Housing Secretary Ajay Jain, District Collector P. Arun Babu, Penugonda MLA Shankar Narayana, MLC Mangamma, and ZP Chairman Boya Girijamma were present.

Ms. Sitharaman said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15. “The nationwide outreach initiative aims at informing and empowering citizens about major schemes of the Central government. I expect 100% saturation milestones in the major schemes reaching the unreached and vulnerable sections,” she said.

Mr. Arun Babu said the Central schemes were a boon for the poor and downtrodden sections, self-help groups, and farmers.

“Over 1.57 lakh houses have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the Sri Sathya Sai district. About 27,000 people benefited from the Ayushman Bharat Card,” the Collector said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.