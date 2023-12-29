GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Making healthcare accessible and affordable to all is our goal, says Union Minister

The number of medical colleges in the country has doubled since Narendra Modi has become Prime Minister, says Mansukh Mandaviya at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for additional facilities at the Old GGH in Vijayawada

December 29, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini in Vijayawada on Friday.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

A healthy society is the foundation for a prosperous country, which is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with a holistic approach to make healthcare accessible and affordable to everyone, said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a Biosafety Level-3 (BSL-3) laboratory and two critical care blocks at the Old Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on December 29 (Friday), Mr. Mandaviya said: “Towards this goal, 1,70,000 Ayushmann Aarogya Mandir (Primary Health Centres) have been set up in the country where ten types of testing can be done and which are connected to AIIMS through tele-consultations.“

He added that in the last nine years, after Mr. Modi came to power, the number of medical colleges has doubled. “Today, we have 707 medical colleges in the country and 1,70,000 seats are available,” the Health Minsiter said, adding that today, no student has to leave for studies abroad.

The Minister applauded the State’s efforts in providing the best healthcare services to people, and assured the State of all support.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education of Andhra Pradesh Vidadala Rajini said 14 critical care blocks, at an estimated cost of ₹350.25 crore, and integrated public health laboratories are being developed at ₹16.25 crore are coming up across the State. She said through PM-ABHIM (Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission), the State will receive ₹1,271. 24 crore. She thanked the Centre for sanctioning the BSL-3 lab to Vijayawada, one of the ten places in the country where it is coming up.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.