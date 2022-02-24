Making efforts to bring students back home: Minister

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was making all-out efforts to ensure the safe return of students from Andhra Pradesh stranded in the strife-torn Ukraine.

In a statement, the Minister said the Chief Minister had already written a letter to the Centre in this regard and he had been taking stock of the situation periodically. He said the authorities were able to speak to a student called Yashwant from the State pursuing a medical course in Ukraine to know the prevailing situation there.

He said students from Andhra Pradesh were safe in Ukraine and their parents need not worry. Informing that the government was making efforts to bring the students back home, he said since flight services there were cancelled, other options were being explored.

A nodal officer and a special officer had been appointed for constant review of the situation there and officials at AP Bhavan had also been alerted, he said.

To help the students from the state stranded in Ukraine, Ravi Shankar was appointed as the nodal officer (Phone 9871999055) and retired IFS officer Geetesh Sharma has been appointed as Special Officer. Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society CEO Dinesh Kumar (9848460046) can also be reached out for help.