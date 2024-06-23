Making Andhra Pradesh free of road accidents is a priority, says Transport Minister

Minister for Transport, Sports and Youth Services M. Ramprasad Reddy has said his efforts would be in the direction of making Andhra Pradesh an accident-free State.

Mr. Ram Prasad Reddy, after taking charge as the Minister at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on June 23 (Sunday) listed out his priorities which included passenger safety in the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses, modalities to implement the promised free bus rides for women, improving the condition of roads and organising sports events to promote health among the youth.

The Minister said that prevention of road accidents would be his top priority as he had lost his father in a road accident when he was only 11 years old. “I don’t want anybody to go through the grief I experienced at such a tender age,” he said.

Driving, training and research institute

The first file he signed as the Minister was pertaining to a driving, training and research institute proposed to be constructed at Darsi in Prakasam district at an estimated cost of ₹18.51 crore.

Additional Secretary (Transport) Narasimha Reddy, APSRTC Executive Directors K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, G.V. Ravi Varma and Chandrasekhar, APSRTC Officers’ Association president Y. Srinivas, Sports (Tribal Sports) Officer S. Venkata Ramana, Department of Youth Services Deputy Director Ramakrishna and others were present.

