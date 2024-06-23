ADVERTISEMENT

Making Andhra Pradesh free of road accidents is a priority, says Transport Minister

Published - June 23, 2024 11:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Passenger safety in APSRTC buses, modalities to implement free bus rides for women and improving the condition of roads are among the other focus areas, he says

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy taking charge as the Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Minister for Transport, Sports and Youth Services M. Ramprasad Reddy has said his efforts would be in the direction of making Andhra Pradesh an accident-free State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ram Prasad Reddy, after taking charge as the Minister at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on June 23 (Sunday) listed out his priorities which included passenger safety in the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses, modalities to implement the promised free bus rides for women, improving the condition of roads and organising sports events to promote health among the youth.

The Minister said that prevention of road accidents would be his top priority as he had lost his father in a road accident when he was only 11 years old. “I don’t want anybody to go through the grief I experienced at such a tender age,” he said.

Driving, training and research institute

The first file he signed as the Minister was pertaining to a driving, training and research institute proposed to be constructed at Darsi in Prakasam district at an estimated cost of ₹18.51 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additional Secretary (Transport) Narasimha Reddy, APSRTC Executive Directors K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, G.V. Ravi Varma and Chandrasekhar, APSRTC Officers’ Association president Y. Srinivas, Sports (Tribal Sports) Officer S. Venkata Ramana, Department of Youth Services Deputy Director Ramakrishna and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US