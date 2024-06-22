Make yoga a part of daily routine: Purandeswari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president and MP-elect Daggubati Purandeswari and others took part in the Yoga Day celebrations at the party office in Vijayawada on Friday. On the occasion, she said that yoga was not a mere physical activity.

“Yoga is all about meditation and internal churning. It helps in self-discovery and understanding what you want out of life,” she said.

Yoga Day was being organised to remind people that practising yoga every day was necessary. Everyone should dedicate some time to yoga in their daily schedules, she said.

BJP State general secretary Dayakar Reddy, State secretary Ramesh Naidu, and State media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam were present.

