Make ‘work from home’ hassle-free, says Mekapati

GUNTUR

25 July 2020 00:10 IST

‘Ensure there are no connectivity issues for IT employees’

Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Gautam Reddy has asked the IT Department to initiate technological interventions to ensure that ‘work from home’ is made easy for the employees.

During a review of the department, He said there should be no Internet connectivity issue as the employees would be working from home in the COVID-19 scenario.

He also discussed about the digital employment exchange, a platform for resolving unemployment issues, the Skill University and the International Institute of Digital Technologies.

For administrative convenience, the government will bring the A.P. Information Technology Academy, the A.P. Space Application Centre, the Society for A.P. Network (SAPNET). Work out the possibility of ISB partnership in the IT sector to facilitate investments,” he said.

The Minister also wanted the shifting of Mee Seva services to the Panchayat Raj Department on a faster scale.

Secretary Y. Bhanu Prakash, Special Secretary B. Sundar, IT advisers Lokeswara Reddy and Devireddy Srinath Reddy, and MD, A.P. Technology Services, Nanda Kishore, were present.