Make ‘Visakha bandh’ on Feb. 23 a success, JAC urges people

‘Prime Minister should withdraw decision to sell public sector units’

Representatives of the All Trade Unions and People’s Organisations JAC have called upon all sections of people to make the proposed Visakhapatnam bandh on February 23 a success to send a strong signal to the Centre against its decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Speaking to the media on Friday, JAC chairman M. Jaggu Naidu said that the bandh would be organised as part of the nationwide general strike to be held on February 23 and 24. He said that the relay hunger strikes being organised by the VSP workers, seeking continuation of VSP in the public sector, would be completing one year. The Prime Minister should withdraw the decision to sell PSUs, which was detrimental to the economic interest of the nation, he said.

Signature campaign

He said that the JAC teams would fan out into the industrial areas, residential areas, educational institutions and public places as part of the signature campaign, to collect one crore signatures against the sale of VSP, from February 1 to 7. The signatures would be presented in the next session of Parliament..

Padayatras, auto jathas and gate meetings would be organised from February 8 to 22 to create awareness among the general public on the need to protect the public sector VSP from privatisation, he said.

JAC vice-chairmen D. Nagabushanam and D. Ramana were present.