Make use of Maritime India Summit, VPT Chairman urges youth

As a curtain-raiser to the upcoming Maritime India Summit (MIS-2021), which is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, a roadshow was organised by the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) at Port Kalavani Auditorium here on Wednesday. The summit will be held online from March 2 to 4.

Addressing the roadshow, VPT Chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao called upon the youth to make use of the summit as different stakeholders will explain about abundant employment opportunities available in the maritime sector.

He said that due to the COVID-19, the summit is being conducted in virtual mode and the youth can register in more numbers for availing the facilities extended. Mr. Rama Mohan Rao also urged port users and other stakeholders and the general public to register in large numbers to take note of the developments taking place in the sector.

He said that focal sectors such as State Maritime Boards and stakeholders of the maritime sector such as policy planners, government agencies, domestic and international investors, sector experts, shipping lines and representatives of ports across the globe, will be participating in the summit. He said that it is a perfect platform to attract both domestic and international investments to position Indian ports on par with the international ones.

Dredging Corporation of India also organised a roadshow as part of the summit at their corporate office.