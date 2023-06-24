ADVERTISEMENT

Make use of Jagananna Suraksha programme by taking part in survey, NTR dist. officials urge people

June 24, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Programme aimed at bestowing benefits of welfare schemes to all beneficiaries, says Dilli Rao

The Hindu Bureau

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao interacts with a woman during the survey in Vijayawada on Saturday as Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar (to his right) looks on. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao appealed to the public to make use of the Jagananna Suraksha programme which is aimed at ensuring that all the welfare schemes and services are extended to all eligible beneficiaries.

Mr. Dilli Rao and Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar along with local elected representatives and officials concerned conducted a doorstep survey as part of the programme at Varalakshmi Nagar of the Fourth Municipal Ward here on Saturday. The details of the families of N. Smitha Sri, P. Joshua and G. Nirmala were verified through volunteer Nirikshan Kumar’s mobile app.

Mr. Dilli Rao said the survey was conducted in a few houses through the mobile app enabled for the volunteers. He said 10,256 volunteers under 605 village and ward secretariats in the VMC, the four municipalities and 16 mandals of the district will conduct the survey during the next week to identify the people who couldn’t avail themselves of the welfare schemes and services despite being eligible for them. Later, relevant beneficiary papers will be given to them on July 1 at special camps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Swapnil urged the public to spend about 30 minutes with their volunteer and cooperate with them so that the survey could be completed on time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US