Make use of Jagananna Suraksha programme by taking part in survey, NTR dist. officials urge people

June 24, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao appealed to the public to make use of the Jagananna Suraksha programme which is aimed at ensuring that all the welfare schemes and services are extended to all eligible beneficiaries.

Mr. Dilli Rao and Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar along with local elected representatives and officials concerned conducted a doorstep survey as part of the programme at Varalakshmi Nagar of the Fourth Municipal Ward here on Saturday. The details of the families of N. Smitha Sri, P. Joshua and G. Nirmala were verified through volunteer Nirikshan Kumar’s mobile app.

Mr. Dilli Rao said the survey was conducted in a few houses through the mobile app enabled for the volunteers. He said 10,256 volunteers under 605 village and ward secretariats in the VMC, the four municipalities and 16 mandals of the district will conduct the survey during the next week to identify the people who couldn’t avail themselves of the welfare schemes and services despite being eligible for them. Later, relevant beneficiary papers will be given to them on July 1 at special camps.

Mr. Swapnil urged the public to spend about 30 minutes with their volunteer and cooperate with them so that the survey could be completed on time.

