Make use of free medical camps: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister tells public

September 30, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini on Saturday (September 30) requested the public to make use of the health camps being organised in villages across the State as part of the fourth phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha.

Speaking after inaugurating a health camp at Chilakuripet in Palnadu district, she said 10,574 free medical camps were organised across the State on the first day. The camps will be held every day till November 15.

NTR District saw 304 camps and Krishna district 370. Around 2,000 people attended the camp inaugurated by Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu at Railpeta in Machilipatnam.

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association State president Ravi Krishna said members from 50 of the 98 IMA branches in the State have registered for the programme.

