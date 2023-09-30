HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Make use of free medical camps: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister tells public

September 30, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini on Saturday (September 30) requested the public to make use of the health camps being organised in villages across the State as part of the fourth phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha.

Speaking after inaugurating a health camp at Chilakuripet in Palnadu district, she said 10,574 free medical camps were organised across the State on the first day. The camps will be held every day till November 15.

NTR District saw 304 camps and Krishna district 370. Around 2,000 people attended the camp inaugurated by Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu at Railpeta in Machilipatnam.

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association State president Ravi Krishna said members from 50 of the 98 IMA branches in the State have registered for the programme.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health / medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.